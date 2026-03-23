Apple's next-gen iPad to arrive with A18 chip

You get a crisp Liquid Retina display (reported as either 10.9-inch or 11-inch), both front and rear 12MP cameras, plus storage options from 128GB up to 512GB. The screen supports Apple Pencil (USB-C), so doodling or note-taking is easy. With possible Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support, staying connected should feel snappier than before.

Pricing and value

At $349 for the base model (price not confirmed; source reports a rumored price of around ₹40,000 in India and says it's too early to comment on pricing), this iPad brings solid upgrades without hiking the price.

If you want a reliable tablet that handles schoolwork, streaming, or creative projects, and don't want to splurge on Pro models, this one's worth considering.