Apple's next-gen iPad to arrive with A18 chip
Apple's next iPad is coming spring 2026, packing a new A18 chip for faster performance and unlocking Apple Intelligence, even on the base model.
The design stays familiar, but you'll notice smoother multitasking thanks to more RAM, and potentially better connectivity if it includes Apple's N1 networking chip.
What else to expect?
You get a crisp Liquid Retina display (reported as either 10.9-inch or 11-inch), both front and rear 12MP cameras, plus storage options from 128GB up to 512GB.
The screen supports Apple Pencil (USB-C), so doodling or note-taking is easy.
With possible Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support, staying connected should feel snappier than before.
Pricing and value
At $349 for the base model (price not confirmed; source reports a rumored price of around ₹40,000 in India and says it's too early to comment on pricing), this iPad brings solid upgrades without hiking the price.
If you want a reliable tablet that handles schoolwork, streaming, or creative projects, and don't want to splurge on Pro models, this one's worth considering.