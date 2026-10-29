Apple's over $2,000 iPhone duo ships with some screens cracked
Technology
Apple's new folding iPhone Duo (yep, the one that costs over $2,000) has run into an unexpected issue: some users are finding cracked screens right out of the box.
Even though Apple used advanced AI and lasers to make sure the hinge lines up perfectly, these high-tech efforts haven't stopped early screen damage for some buyers.
Support bar fault, Apple offers replacements
According to iFixit's lead teardown technician Shahram Mokhtari, the trouble comes from stress on the inner screen where it folds.
The center support bar is not retracting enough, so pressure builds up, and cracks happen fast.
Apple has acknowledged the glitch (as of October 26, 2026) and is offering replacements for anyone affected.
Just goes to show: even cutting-edge tech can have its hiccups!