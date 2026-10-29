Apple's over $2,000 iPhone duo ships with some screens cracked

According to iFixit's lead teardown technician Shahram Mokhtari, the trouble comes from stress on the inner screen where it folds.

The center support bar is not retracting enough, so pressure builds up, and cracks happen fast.

Apple has acknowledged the glitch (as of October 26, 2026) and is offering replacements for anyone affected.

Just goes to show: even cutting-edge tech can have its hiccups!