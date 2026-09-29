Apple's September 9 event to feature iPhone 18 Pro, foldable
Technology
Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event is set for September 9 at Apple Park, with the new iPhone 18 Pro series taking center stage.
This year, Apple is skipping standard models to focus on its flagship Pro lineup.
Also in the spotlight: Apple's first-ever book-style foldable device, plus fresh updates for the Apple Watch and AirPods.
Apple HomePods and possible October devices
Apple is also rolling out new smart home gear: Look out for the HomePod Touch with a 7-inch touchscreen, an upgraded HomePod Mini 2 with better sound, and a revamped Apple TV 4K featuring Siri AI.
And if you're still hungry for more tech, October could bring a touchscreen MacBook Ultra, M6-powered MacBook Pro refresh, and Apple's first OLED iPad.