Apple's Siri is getting a major AI upgrade this year Technology Feb 16, 2026

Apple's upcoming Siri, now powered by Google's Gemini AI, is hitting some testing snags—but Apple says it's still set for a 2026 launch.

The rollout is moving past iOS 26.4 in the spring of 2026, with new features possibly appearing in iOS 26.5 and even more coming in iOS 26.7 later in 2026.