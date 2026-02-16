Apple's Siri is getting a major AI upgrade this year
Apple's upcoming Siri, now powered by Google's Gemini AI, is hitting some testing snags—but Apple says it's still set for a 2026 launch.
The rollout is moving past iOS 26.4 in the spring of 2026, with new features possibly appearing in iOS 26.5 and even more coming in iOS 26.7 later in 2026.
The new Siri will be able to do all this
The upgraded Siri will do way more than just set alarms.
It'll use personal context to find and play shared podcasts, let you control apps with your voice, retrieve information from Mail and Messages, offer generative features like Genmoji, access on-device and on-screen content—even offer personalized responses.
Siri will now compete with ChatGPT, Gemini
With these upgrades, Siri's aiming to compete directly with big-name AIs like ChatGPT and Gemini—so if you've ever wished your phone assistant was actually smart (and not just "Hey Siri" smart), this update might finally deliver.