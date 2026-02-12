Apple's Siri makeover, powered by Google's Gemini AI, is late

The main snag is getting Siri to search things like your texts and run voice commands inside apps; sources say the delays stem from engineering and quality challenges around those features. The latest iOS update (26.3) just brought bug fixes—no shiny new Siri yet—and even the upcoming developer beta won't show off the full upgrade.

When it finally arrives, new Siri will be much smarter

When it finally lands, the new Siri will be way more helpful: think screen awareness, better context about what you're doing, understanding pronouns, and short-term memory for multi-step tasks.

You'll be able to do things like move files between apps, edit photos before sharing, send directions with ETAs while messaging friends—all powered by Apple-Google tech that uses a mix of on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute to help keep personal data private.