Apple's Tim Cook is stepping down, John Ternus to succeed
Apple's WWDC 2026 starts with Tim Cook giving what might be his final keynote before stepping down as CEO on September 1.
After leading Apple for more than 14 years, Cook is handing the reins to John Ternus, who's been a big part of developing the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
This year feels like a turning point for Apple as it gears up for new leadership and tech directions.
Apple software updates and hardware exploration
Cook will open the show, then Apple's software leads, including Craig Federighi, will take over.
Expect updates on Siri from Mike Rockwell and fresh features across Apple's operating systems.
Presentations from Jeff Norris (visionOS) and David Clark (watchOS) are also lined up,
Under Ternus's future leadership, Apple is reportedly exploring new product categories such as smart glasses, AI-powered wearables, robotics, home devices, and future mixed-reality hardware.