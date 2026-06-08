Apple's Tim Cook is stepping down, John Ternus to succeed Technology Jun 08, 2026

Apple's WWDC 2026 starts with Tim Cook giving what might be his final keynote before stepping down as CEO on September 1.

After leading Apple for more than 14 years, Cook is handing the reins to John Ternus, who's been a big part of developing the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

This year feels like a turning point for Apple as it gears up for new leadership and tech directions.