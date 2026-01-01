Next Article
Apple's Vision Pro hits a snag as sales slow down
Technology
Apple is dialing back production of its Vision Pro headset after sales didn't quite take off—IDC says only 45,000 units sold in late 2025.
With the high price tag and not enough apps to make it worth it for most people, according to Sensor Tower, Apple reduced its marketing budget for Vision Pro by over 95% last year.
Tech world pivots from VR hype to AI
Vision Pro's struggles are part of a bigger tech trend: companies like Apple and Meta are now putting their energy (and money) into AI-powered wearables instead of chasing the metaverse dream.
Research groups expect VR headset sales to drop by 14% this year, showing just how quickly the spotlight is shifting toward all things AI.