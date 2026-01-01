Hyderabad's cyber police: Don't get trapped as a money mule Technology Jan 01, 2026

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police are warning everyone—especially young people—about "money mule" scams.

Here, scammers promise easy cash or business loans or instant loan apps if you let them use your bank account to move money from shady sources like online frauds, fake investments, illegal loan apps, betting, gaming, or crypto crimes.

It might sound tempting, but it often ends with your account frozen and serious trouble.