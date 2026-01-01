Hyderabad's cyber police: Don't get trapped as a money mule
Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police are warning everyone—especially young people—about "money mule" scams.
Here, scammers promise easy cash or business loans or instant loan apps if you let them use your bank account to move money from shady sources like online frauds, fake investments, illegal loan apps, betting, gaming, or crypto crimes.
It might sound tempting, but it often ends with your account frozen and serious trouble.
Foreign gangs involved—and the risks are real
Money mules face arrest under strict laws and could end up with ruined credit scores, job problems, or even travel bans.
"Ignorance is not a valid defense," warn officials.
How to protect yourself (and what to do if you're stuck)
Authorities urge everyone to double-check who they're dealing with before sharing account info or accepting random payments.
If your account gets frozen, contact your bank right away and follow their guidance.
DCP V Aravind Babu suggests closing unused accounts and reporting anything fishy via the 1930 helpline or cybercrime.gov.in—better safe than sorry!