IIT Hyderabad launches Centre for Creative Arts
IIT Hyderabad just rolled out its Centre for Creative Arts (CCA), aiming to mix creative thinking with tech education.
Housed under the Department of Liberal Arts, this move builds on their journey from heritage tours in 2014 to now offering liberal arts courses that make up about 10% of the undergraduate curriculum.
What's on offer?
The CCA is bringing 1-3 credit courses in creative and performing arts for both UG and PG students.
They will bring real artists on board as adjunct faculty and will run Artist-in-Residence programs, so students can get hands-on time with people actually working in these fields.
Research and outreach vibes
Beyond classes, the CCA is big on research—offering PhDs in which visiting artists may co-supervise projects, helping bridge practical skills with academic study.
Plus, they're reaching out to school students and art teachers to spread creative learning beyond campus.