Anxiety and insomnia may weaken your immune system, says new study

Students with moderate-to-severe anxiety had noticeably fewer NK cells compared to their peers, while those with insomnia had about 40% fewer of a key NK cell type. Even a small increase in anxiety scores meant lower NK cell counts. Mild anxiety didn't seem to have much effect.

Why it matters

NK cells are your body's first line of defense against getting sick.

Fewer NK cells could mean you're more likely to catch infections or feel run-down.

The study focused on young women, so results might not apply to everyone—but it's another reminder that mental health can affect physical health too.