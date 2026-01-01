Anxiety and insomnia may weaken your immune system, says new study
A recent study from Taibah University found that anxiety and insomnia are linked to a drop in natural killer (NK) cells—the immune cells that help fight off infections and cancer.
The research looked at 60 female students aged 17-23, with most reporting anxiety or trouble sleeping.
What the researchers found
Students with moderate-to-severe anxiety had noticeably fewer NK cells compared to their peers, while those with insomnia had about 40% fewer of a key NK cell type.
Even a small increase in anxiety scores meant lower NK cell counts. Mild anxiety didn't seem to have much effect.
Why it matters
NK cells are your body's first line of defense against getting sick.
Fewer NK cells could mean you're more likely to catch infections or feel run-down.
The study focused on young women, so results might not apply to everyone—but it's another reminder that mental health can affect physical health too.