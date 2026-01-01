Robot goes viral after accidental groin kick during training

Why does it matter?

This isn't just a funny internet moment—it's a reminder that even advanced robots can mess up in unexpected ways.

Online viewers joked about needing Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics to keep people safe, reflecting concerns about how ready we are for robots in everyday life.

As these machines get smarter and faster (the G1 is already pretty powerful), making sure they don't accidentally hurt us is becoming more important than ever.