Robot goes viral after accidental groin kick during training
A Unitree G1 humanoid robot accidentally kicked its operator in the groin while practicing shadow boxing, and the video quickly made waves online.
The clip, posted on Bilibili, sparked jokes and commentary online about how safe robots really are around humans and whether AI can be trusted to act responsibly.
The robot's moves were controlled by a neural network that still has some lag—something developers say will get better as tech improves.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just a funny internet moment—it's a reminder that even advanced robots can mess up in unexpected ways.
Online viewers joked about needing Isaac Asimov's Three Laws of Robotics to keep people safe, reflecting concerns about how ready we are for robots in everyday life.
As these machines get smarter and faster (the G1 is already pretty powerful), making sure they don't accidentally hurt us is becoming more important than ever.