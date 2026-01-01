No aliens here: Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is just a regular space rock Technology Jan 01, 2026

Comet 3I/ATLAS, spotted in July 2025 flying in from deep space, got scientists excited as only the third interstellar visitor ever seen.

But after tons of telescope time—including checks for alien tech signals—researchers confirmed it's completely natural, with no signs of extraterrestrial technology.