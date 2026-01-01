No aliens here: Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is just a regular space rock
Comet 3I/ATLAS, spotted in July 2025 flying in from deep space, got scientists excited as only the third interstellar visitor ever seen.
But after tons of telescope time—including checks for alien tech signals—researchers confirmed it's completely natural, with no signs of extraterrestrial technology.
How did they figure it out?
Telescopes like Hubble and JWST snapped detailed photos showing classic comet features: a huge dust cloud.
The Green Bank Telescope sifted through nearly half a million radio signals but found nothing that looked artificial.
Even spacecraft like Psyche helped observe its path, confirming it's just another cosmic traveler.
Can you spot it?
If you're into skywatching, 3I/ATLAS is visible through telescopes from late 2025 to spring 2026.
No aliens, but still pretty cool to catch!