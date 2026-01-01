iPhone 17 gets massive discount; now available for under ₹70,000
Good news if you've been eyeing the iPhone 17—iNvent stores have dropped the price of the 256GB model to ₹68,900 (down from ₹82,900) as part of their New Year deals.
The offer is live in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh until stocks run out.
How to get this deal
You get an instant ₹4,000 cashback bringing the price to ₹78,900. Pay with select bank cards for another ₹4,000 off.
Plus, trading in a good-condition older iPhone can fetch you up to an extra ₹6,000 off.
Quick look at features
The iPhone 17 packs a sharp 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood is Apple's speedy A19 chip running iOS 26.
For photos and videos: there's a dual camera setup with a 48MP main lens and an ultra-wide camera—plus an impressive 18MP selfie camera up front.