Apple's WWDC 2026 is set for June: Here's what to expect

Apple's 37th Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set for June 8-12, 2026. Most of the action will be online, but a lucky group of developers and students can score in-person spots at Apple Park in Cupertino. Want to go? Apply by March 30; winners find out on April 2.

How to attend You can catch everything for free on the Apple Developer app, website, or YouTube. In-person access is lottery-based and pretty limited.

WWDC is where Apple reveals its software plans for the year: think early looks at new frameworks and AI tools that shape what's coming next.

What to expect at WWDC Watch for previews of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27.

Rumor has it Siri's getting a big upgrade with smarter responses and screen awareness.

Expect expanded Apple Intelligence features and developer APIs that may enable AI-powered writing and content-generation and features designed especially for foldable iPhones.