Apple's WWDC 2026 June 8-12 previews iOS macOS iPadOS AI

iOS 27 gains Siri 'Campos's chatbot

Siri is getting a major upgrade into a chatbot (codenamed "Campos") to better compete with ChatGPT: look for this in iOS 27.

macOS 27 will now only work on Apple Silicon Macs (bye-bye Intel), but Rosetta 2 will still let you run older Intel apps.

New Macs with speedy M5 chips are expected too.