Apple's WWDC 2026 June 8-12 previews iOS macOS iPadOS AI
Technology
Apple's big developer event, WWDC 2026, is happening June 8-12.
Expect fresh updates for iOS, macOS, and iPadOS, plus a spotlight on how Apple is stepping up its AI game after some recent stumbles.
iOS 27 gains Siri 'Campos's chatbot
Siri is getting a major upgrade into a chatbot (codenamed "Campos") to better compete with ChatGPT: look for this in iOS 27.
macOS 27 will now only work on Apple Silicon Macs (bye-bye Intel), but Rosetta 2 will still let you run older Intel apps.
New Macs with speedy M5 chips are expected too.