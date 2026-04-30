APRA warns Australian banks to upgrade defenses against AI threats
Australia's top banking watchdog, APRA, is warning that banks are now up against smarter cyber threats powered by advanced AI like Anthropic's Claude Mythos.
As these AI tools get more sophisticated, old-school security just isn't cutting it, meaning attacks could hit harder and faster.
APRA wants banks to step up their game and really understand the risks that come with this new tech to keep everyone's money safe.
APRA urges boards to upskill
APRA says some banks have been relying too much on quick AI summaries instead of digging into real risks, and they're pushing for board members to get more tech-savvy.
Australia is teaming up with tech companies to find weak spots before hackers do.
On the bright side, big investments in banking tech might help cushion the blow from these evolving threats over the next few years.