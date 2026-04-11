April 11: up to 60% off Samsung and Amazfit smartwatches Technology Apr 11, 2026

Big news for smartwatch fans: as of April 11, 2026, you can score up to 60% off on top models from Samsung and Amazfit.

That means features like ECG tracking and crisp AMOLED screens are now way more affordable, so you don't have to break the bank for a stylish, feature-packed wearable.