April 11: up to 60% off Samsung and Amazfit smartwatches
Technology
Big news for smartwatch fans: as of April 11, 2026, you can score up to 60% off on top models from Samsung and Amazfit.
That means features like ECG tracking and crisp AMOLED screens are now way more affordable, so you don't have to break the bank for a stylish, feature-packed wearable.
Galaxy Watch6 Classic and Amazfit Balance
The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic stands out with its sleek stainless-steel look, rotating bezel, ECG and sleep tracking, plus seamless Google app integration.
If fitness is your thing, the Amazfit Balance brings stress and sleep monitoring, an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and battery life that lasts up to two weeks.