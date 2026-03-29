April skywatching: Pink Moon April 1 and Mercury April 3
Technology
April is packed with skywatching moments you won't want to miss.
It kicks off with the Pink Moon on April 1, not actually pink, but still a cool full moon named after spring wildflowers.
Mercury shows up next, shining before sunrise on April 3 in the eastern sky.
Comet C/2026 A1, Mercury-Mars-Saturn, Lyrids peak
On April 4, Comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS) could light up southern skies as it swings by the sun.
Midmonth brings a rare lineup of Mercury, Mars, and Saturn in the early morning, best viewed between April 18 and 20.
To wrap things up, catch the Lyrid meteor shower peaking April 22-23 with around 10 to 15 meteors per hour if you're watching from a dark spot.