April skywatching: Pink Moon April 1 and Mercury April 3

Comet C/2026 A1, Mercury-Mars-Saturn, Lyrids peak

On April 4, Comet C/2026 A1 (MAPS) could light up southern skies as it swings by the sun.

Midmonth brings a rare lineup of Mercury, Mars, and Saturn in the early morning, best viewed between April 18 and 20.

To wrap things up, catch the Lyrid meteor shower peaking April 22-23 with around 10 to 15 meteors per hour if you're watching from a dark spot.