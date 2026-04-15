Aptoide sues Google in US over Play Store exclusionary practices
Technology
Aptoide, a popular Android app store from Lisbon, just filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google in the US.
It says Google is making it tough for any other app stores to compete by steering developers toward its own Google Play store, which blocks rivals like Aptoide from getting access to exclusive content from top developers.
Aptoide cites 200 million annual users
Aptoide has more than 200 million annual users and claims Google's tactics put it at a significant competitive disadvantage.
This isn't its first complaint: Aptoide raised similar issues with EU authorities back in 2014.
With companies like Epic Games also challenging Google's power, the pressure on Google's app store monopoly keeps growing.