Aravind Srinivas: Apple's strategy keeps iPhone sales steady despite AI
Technology
Even with all the buzz around AI in smartphones, iPhone sales haven't taken a hit.
Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas pointed out on a recent podcast that Apple's steady demand comes down to its smart strategy and how much people rely on their devices.
Counterpoint: Apple 21% share, 5% growth
Apple grabbed a 21% market share and saw 5% growth in early 2026, according to Counterpoint.
While new AI features are coming soon (despite some Siri delays), what really keeps users hooked is Apple's ecosystem and trust factor.
As Srinivas put it, the iPhone essentially becomes your digital passport.