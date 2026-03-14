Archeologists discover Alexander's fabled city, lost to time Technology Mar 14, 2026

Big news for history buffs: archeologists have confirmed the location of Alexandria on the Tigris, a city believed to have been founded by Alexander the Great (said to have been selected around 324 BC).

Once a bustling trade hotspot between India and the Mediterranean, it faded from memory after the Tigris River changed course centuries ago.

Thanks to drone imaging and geophysical scans, researchers finally found well-preserved remains that had been hidden for ages.