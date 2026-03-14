Archeologists discover Alexander's fabled city, lost to time
Big news for history buffs: archeologists have confirmed the location of Alexandria on the Tigris, a city believed to have been founded by Alexander the Great (said to have been selected around 324 BC).
Once a bustling trade hotspot between India and the Mediterranean, it faded from memory after the Tigris River changed course centuries ago.
Thanks to drone imaging and geophysical scans, researchers finally found well-preserved remains that had been hidden for ages.
Mapping the legendary city
Since 2016 a project initiated by Jane Moon, Robert Killick, and Stuart Campbell has helped lay the groundwork; recent mapping by researchers identified remains of temples, workshops, and canals across a roughly 2.5-square-mile site, even with tough weather and pollution.
Ancient accounts back up that Alexander picked this spot for its strategic location way back in 324 B.C.
This find gives us fresh insight into how ancient trade worked, and brings a legendary lost city back onto the map.