Archeologists discover almost perfectly preserved 600-year-old Chimu tomb in Peru
Archeologists just uncovered a 600-year-old Chimu tomb at the Chan Chan site in Peru, and it's almost perfectly preserved.
Inside, they found the remains of at least 38 people, plus some seriously ornate artifacts.
The highlight? A high-ranking individual in the center, whose bones were marked with red pigment (pretty rare stuff).
Chan Chan burial departs Chimu norms
This find gives us a fresh look into Chimu culture and their burial customs.
Lead archeologist Jorge Meneses called the burial of the one individual in the central chamber "an exceptional departure" from known funeral patterns of the Chimu.
Chan Chan itself was once the capital of the Chimu Empire before being taken over by the Incas, and get this: only about 7% of the total area has actually been excavated, roughly 7% of the total area so far.
More studies (and maybe even more surprises) are on the way!