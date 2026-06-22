Archeologists in Veracruz uncover unique Maya site with ritual monolith
Archeologists in Veracruz just uncovered a Maya site from 200 to 600 C.E. with some seriously unique features.
At Campo Viejo, near Coatepec, they found a circular stone platform and a limestone structure with square patterns, both totally new for this region.
The highlight? A 1.88-meter monolith showing two figures, one likely Maya, doing a ritual with "divine liquid," probably water.
Lino Espinoza Garcia, an archeologist for the INAH and one of the coordinators for the Campo Viejo site, believes the image could reflect the era of a great drought in the region.
President Sheinbaum pledges study and protection
President Claudia Sheinbaum called the discovery "very relevant" and promised government support to study and protect it.
INAH described the site as having "never been recorded in this region of Mexico," since nothing like it has been seen before in this region of Mexico.
Archeologists say these unusual designs offer fresh clues about pre-Hispanic history, and could help us understand how ancient cultures dealt with tough times like droughts.