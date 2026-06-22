Archeologists in Veracruz uncover unique Maya site with ritual monolith Technology Jun 22, 2026

Archeologists in Veracruz just uncovered a Maya site from 200 to 600 C.E. with some seriously unique features.

At Campo Viejo, near Coatepec, they found a circular stone platform and a limestone structure with square patterns, both totally new for this region.

The highlight? A 1.88-meter monolith showing two figures, one likely Maya, doing a ritual with "divine liquid," probably water.

Lino Espinoza Garcia, an archeologist for the INAH and one of the coordinators for the Campo Viejo site, believes the image could reflect the era of a great drought in the region.