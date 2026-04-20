Archeologists uncover 2,200-year-old Pelusium temple believed dedicated to god Pelusius
Technology
Archeologists just uncovered a 2,200-year-old circular temple at Tell el-Farama in North Sinai, once the ancient city of Pelusium.
Announced on April 9, this massive 120-foot-wide structure was originally mistaken for a city building but is now believed to have been dedicated to the god Pelusius.
Nile plumbing linked rituals and culture
The temple's clever plumbing system connected basins to the Nile for sacred water rituals, highlighting how important water was in Egyptian spiritual life.
Archeologists also found Nile silt, showing these ceremonies were linked to daily life.
Plus, with a nearby Zeus temple and design influences from Greek and Roman cultures, Pelusium really stood out as a place where different civilizations mixed and shared ideas.