Archeologists uncover 2,200-year-old Pelusium temple believed dedicated to god Pelusius

Nile plumbing linked rituals and culture

The temple's clever plumbing system connected basins to the Nile for sacred water rituals, highlighting how important water was in Egyptian spiritual life.

Archeologists also found Nile silt, showing these ceremonies were linked to daily life.

Plus, with a nearby Zeus temple and design influences from Greek and Roman cultures, Pelusium really stood out as a place where different civilizations mixed and shared ideas.