Archeologists uncover Minanbe, lost Maya city in Calakmul Biosphere Reserve

LiDAR spots 15 hectare Maya site

Led by Ivan Sprajc and his team, the discovery happened thanks to years of research and some smart LiDAR tech that spotted buildings under the jungle canopy.

The site stretches across approximately 15 hectares and features a 43-foot pyramid temple, carved altars, plazas, terraces, and even hydraulic channels.

The city's architecture shows Rio Bec-style from the 7th to 12th centuries CE, with archeologist Vitan Vujanovic calling the temple "more or less well-preserved."

Researchers are excited to dig deeper into its history and what caused its decline.