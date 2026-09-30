Archeologists uncover untouched 600-year Chimu-linked tomb in La Libertad Peru

This tomb gives us a rare peek into how the Chimu buried their elite.

Inside, researchers found weapons, metal emblems, and 60 ceramics showing some Inca influence. There were also gold, copper, and shell objects.

Archaeologist Jorge Meneses, head of the Investment Project of the Chan Chan Archaeological Complex, called it "What we knew came from looted platforms. Today we have the historic opportunity to study individuals and artifacts intact after 600 years," especially since finds like this are so rare and untouched.