Arctic ground squirrel droppings from Yukon hold 700,000 year DNA
Scientists just found that Arctic ground squirrel droppings, some frozen for up to 700,000 years in Yukon, are packed with ancient DNA.
By analyzing these coprolites, researchers uncovered genetic traces from plants, insects, mammoths, bison, and more.
Surprisingly, these old droppings appear to have preserved DNA even better than bones or the surrounding permafrost.
Researchers identify 18 genomes in coprolites
This study, published June 12, shows that fossilized poop can hold onto genetic material far longer than anyone expected.
Lead author Tyler Murchie called it an incredible resource for reconstructing past ecological history.
The team also identified 18 unique mitochondrial genomes, and some DNA traced back to gray wolves, and fresh genetic diversity among the squirrels themselves.