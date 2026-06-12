Arctic ground squirrel droppings from Yukon hold 700,000 year DNA Technology Jun 12, 2026

Scientists just found that Arctic ground squirrel droppings, some frozen for up to 700,000 years in Yukon, are packed with ancient DNA.

By analyzing these coprolites, researchers uncovered genetic traces from plants, insects, mammoths, bison, and more.

Surprisingly, these old droppings appear to have preserved DNA even better than bones or the surrounding permafrost.