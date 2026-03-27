Arctic sea ice hits record low for 2nd consecutive year

Experts warn of ice-free summers

NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Center say the Arctic's getting thinner, especially near Greenland.

Experts like Walt Meier call these back-to-back records part of a long-term trend, while Jennifer Francis links it to fossil fuel emissions fueling our climate crisis.

Less ice means less sunlight bounces off Earth, so things heat up even more: some scientists warn the Arctic could have ice-free summers by 2050, in some projections even under optimistic emissions scenarios.