Argentina's eye drops could help millions ditch reading glasses
Scientists in Argentina have created eye drops that might let people ditch their reading glasses—especially those over 40 dealing with presbyopia (trouble focusing up close).
The breakthrough, shared at a recent conference in Denmark, could make life easier for about 1.8 billion people worldwide who have presbyopia, a condition that often requires reading glasses.
Drops helped 80-90% of users see better within an hour
In trials with 766 volunteers in Buenos Aires, the drops (a mix of pilocarpine and diclofenac) helped 80-90% of users see better within about an hour, letting them read smaller print than before.
Some folks did notice mild irritation, but it went away quickly.
Experts say more research is needed to check long-term safety, especially for people who might need cataract surgery later on.