Argentina's eye drops could help millions ditch reading glasses

Drops helped 80-90% of users see better within an hour

In trials with 766 volunteers in Buenos Aires, the drops (a mix of pilocarpine and diclofenac) helped 80-90% of users see better within about an hour, letting them read smaller print than before.

Some folks did notice mild irritation, but it went away quickly.

Experts say more research is needed to check long-term safety, especially for people who might need cataract surgery later on.