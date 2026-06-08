Arizona astrophotographer Mark Johnston captures human-shaped solar prominence from backyard Technology Jun 08, 2026

Arizona astrophotographer Mark Johnston spotted something wild in the sky, a massive plasma shape above the sun that looked just like a giant person.

He caught this rare moment from his backyard using a special hydrogen-alpha filter on his telescope, which lets you see details most people miss.

Solar prominences are huge, cooler clouds of plasma held up by the sun's magnetic fields, and depending on where you look, they can show up as bright loops or dark streaks.