Arizona researchers find data centers warm neighborhoods up to 4°F

Sensors show data center 1.3-1.6°F rise

The study tracked temperatures using sensors on cars from June to October 2025.

Waste heat from air-cooled condenser systems pushed local temperatures up by about 1.3 to 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit on average, with bursts of air as much as 25 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than the surroundings.

This extra warmth means more energy spent on air conditioning and more heat pollution, especially worrying for cities already struggling with extreme heat and growing numbers of data centers.