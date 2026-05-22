Arizona researchers find data centers warm neighborhoods up to 4°F
Turns out, those massive data centers powering our digital lives are also heating up their neighborhoods.
Researchers in Arizona found that areas downwind from these facilities were up to four degrees Fahrenheit warmer than spots upwind, sometimes as far as one-half kilometer away.
That's a pretty noticeable bump for anyone living nearby.
Sensors show data center 1.3-1.6°F rise
The study tracked temperatures using sensors on cars from June to October 2025.
Waste heat from air-cooled condenser systems pushed local temperatures up by about 1.3 to 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit on average, with bursts of air as much as 25 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than the surroundings.
This extra warmth means more energy spent on air conditioning and more heat pollution, especially worrying for cities already struggling with extreme heat and growing numbers of data centers.