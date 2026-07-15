Armies worldwide adopt AI-enabled simulators to reduce costs, live-fire risks

Military training is getting a tech upgrade: AI-enabled simulators are now a go-to for armies worldwide.

Instead of spending crores on risky live-fire drills, soldiers can practice in virtual scenarios that feel real but cost much less and keep everyone safe.

These simulators also help protect expensive gear from unnecessary wear and tear.

The Indian Armed Forces, for example, are seeking AI trainers for tank gunnery and already use simulators for missile practice and pilot emergencies.