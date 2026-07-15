Armies worldwide adopt AI-enabled simulators to reduce costs, live-fire risks
Military training is getting a tech upgrade: AI-enabled simulators are now a go-to for armies worldwide.
Instead of spending crores on risky live-fire drills, soldiers can practice in virtual scenarios that feel real but cost much less and keep everyone safe.
These simulators also help protect expensive gear from unnecessary wear and tear.
The Indian Armed Forces, for example, are seeking AI trainers for tank gunnery and already use simulators for missile practice and pilot emergencies.
Adaptive simulators tailor training and feedback
Thanks to artificial intelligence, these simulators don't just repeat the same drills: they adapt to each person's performance and throw in unpredictable challenges.
That means training is always fresh and tailored to what soldiers actually need to improve.
Plus, detailed feedback helps everyone track their progress and get better faster.