Arm's 1st-ever chip is built for AI data centers
Arm just dropped the AGI CPU, its first-ever chip built specifically for AI data centers.
This is a big move for Arm, which usually just licenses its tech instead of making actual chips.
The AGI CPU is designed to handle "agentic AI," basically, smarter AI that can do tasks on its own without much human input.
It's a big step up from your average chatbot and marks Arm's shift toward building its own hardware.
AGI CPU was developed in collaboration with Meta
The AGI CPU was developed with Meta and already has interest from big names like OpenAI, Cloudflare, SAP, and SK Telecom. Mohamed Awad heads up the project at Arm.
The chip uses advanced 3-nanometer tech from TSMC, with mass production set to start soon after successful tests.
Arm is also teaming up with Lenovo and Quanta to build full server systems around this chip, and they plan to roll out new designs every year or so.
CEO Rene Haas calls this launch a pivotal moment as Arm goes all in on making its own chips for the future of AI.