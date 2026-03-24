Arm's 1st-ever chip is built for AI data centers

AGI CPU was developed in collaboration with Meta

The AGI CPU was developed with Meta and already has interest from big names like OpenAI, Cloudflare, SAP, and SK Telecom. Mohamed Awad heads up the project at Arm.

The chip uses advanced 3-nanometer tech from TSMC, with mass production set to start soon after successful tests.

Arm is also teaming up with Lenovo and Quanta to build full server systems around this chip, and they plan to roll out new designs every year or so.

CEO Rene Haas calls this launch a pivotal moment as Arm goes all in on making its own chips for the future of AI.