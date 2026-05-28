Arsalan Tavakoli-Shiraji to discuss enterprise AI scaling at Disrupt 2026 Technology May 28, 2026

Databricks co-founder Arsalan Tavakoli-Shiraji is set to speak at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026, tackling the topic "The Enterprise Isn't Broken. Your Assumptions About It Are."

He'll break down why so many AI projects struggle to scale up in big companies, pointing out that it's not just tech issues: it's things like complex rules, compliance headaches, and workflow disruptions.

The event runs October 13-15 at Moscone West in San Francisco, with over 250 sessions lined up.