Arsalan Tavakoli-Shiraji to discuss enterprise AI scaling at Disrupt 2026
Databricks co-founder Arsalan Tavakoli-Shiraji is set to speak at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026, tackling the topic "The Enterprise Isn't Broken. Your Assumptions About It Are."
He'll break down why so many AI projects struggle to scale up in big companies, pointing out that it's not just tech issues: it's things like complex rules, compliance headaches, and workflow disruptions.
The event runs October 13-15 at Moscone West in San Francisco, with over 250 sessions lined up.
Tavakoli-Shiraji says buyers prioritize trust
Tavakoli-Shiraji says today's enterprise buyers care more about trust and stability than flashy tech specs: startups need to focus on minimizing risks like integration and governance challenges if they want their AI solutions to catch on.
Disrupt 2026 expects over 10,000 founders, investors, and operators; if you're thinking of going, you can save up to $410 by registering before May 29.