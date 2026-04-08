Artemis 2 astronaut Reid Wiseman snapped 'Hello, World' Earth photo
Technology
NASA's Artemis 2 mission just dropped a stunning new photo of Earth, called "Hello, World," snapped by astronaut Reid Wiseman on April 2, 2026.
The shot captures Earth's thin atmosphere in amazing detail, with two faint green auroras glowing, reminding us just how fragile and beautiful our home really is.
Artemis 2 images aid Moon preparations
Artemis 2 has been serving up more epic space photos, including shots of Earth through the Orion spacecraft window and even the zodiacal light, a soft glow from sunlight hitting space dust.
These fresh perspectives don't just look cool; they help us learn more about our planet as NASA gears up to send people back to the Moon.