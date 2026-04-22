Artemis 2 captures 'Hello, World' Earth photo from Orion Integrity Technology Apr 22, 2026

NASA's Artemis 2 crew captured a stunning shot of Earth from their Orion capsule Integrity as they sped toward the Moon, right in time for Earth Day.

The photo, called "Hello, World," shows our planet shrinking in the distance and celebrates not just Earth's beauty but also humanity's return to crewed lunar missions after more than 50 years.