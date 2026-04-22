Artemis 2 captures 'Hello, World' Earth photo from Orion Integrity
Technology
NASA's Artemis 2 crew captured a stunning shot of Earth from their Orion capsule Integrity as they sped toward the Moon, right in time for Earth Day.
The photo, called "Hello, World," shows our planet shrinking in the distance and celebrates not just Earth's beauty but also humanity's return to crewed lunar missions after more than 50 years.
First crewed Moon roundtrip since Apollo
Artemis 2 sends astronauts around the Moon and back, a huge leap since Apollo.