Artemis 2 Orion spacecraft departs lunar gravity, crew heads home

Orion will use skip re-entry

The crew will tweak their course to hit just the right angle for re-entry, avoiding any risky bounces or overheating.

On April 10, Orion will dive into Earth's atmosphere at a blazing 40,000km per hour using a "skip re-entry" move to keep things safe.

The mission wraps up with a Pacific Ocean splashdown near San Diego early April 11, where a Navy team will be ready to bring them (and their capsule) safely back.