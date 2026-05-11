Artemis 2 timelapse shows Earth during April 2026 Moon trip Technology May 11, 2026

A new timelapse from the Artemis 2 archive is giving us some unreal views of Earth during its Moon trip in April 2026.

Made from a selection of photos from the 12,000-photo Artemis 2 archive, the video features satellites zipping by, glowing auroras, and dramatic day-to-night shifts, all seen from deep space.

This was the first time astronauts left low Earth orbit since way back in 1972.