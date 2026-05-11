Artemis 2 timelapse shows Earth during April 2026 Moon trip
A new timelapse from the Artemis 2 archive is giving us some unreal views of Earth during its Moon trip in April 2026.
Made from a selection of photos from the 12,000-photo Artemis 2 archive, the video features satellites zipping by, glowing auroras, and dramatic day-to-night shifts, all seen from deep space.
This was the first time astronauts left low Earth orbit since way back in 1972.
Timelapse Earthset highlights auroras and satellites
The video kicks off with Earth's atmosphere glowing on the horizon before fading into darkness.
You'll spot satellites as quick-moving lights and catch both northern and southern lights lighting up the planet's edge.
The showstopper? An "Earthset" moment during a Moon flyby: picture a crescent-shaped Earth with bright clouds over Australia floating above the rugged surface of the Moon and its massive Ohm Crater.