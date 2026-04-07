Artemis-2 witnesses solar eclipse, Chandrayaan-3 lands near moon's south pole Technology Apr 07, 2026

Big news for space fans: Artemis 2 flew around the Moon's far side and witnessed a total solar eclipse from space, and sent astronauts to the far side for some serious lunar science and a front-row seat to a solar eclipse.

Not long ago, India's Chandrayaan-3 made its own mark by landing near the moon's south pole, a region no country had landed on before.