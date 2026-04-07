Artemis-2 witnesses solar eclipse, Chandrayaan-3 lands near moon's south pole
Big news for space fans: Artemis 2 flew around the Moon's far side and witnessed a total solar eclipse from space, and sent astronauts to the far side for some serious lunar science and a front-row seat to a solar eclipse.
Not long ago, India's Chandrayaan-3 made its own mark by landing near the moon's south pole, a region no country had landed on before.
Pragyan rover finds sulfur calcium silicon
Artemis 2 has broken a distance record and could give us fresh data on lunar craters and surface hazards, and might even catch meteoroid impacts in action.
Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover found sulfur, calcium, and silicon at the south pole. These discoveries aren't just cool facts; they open up real possibilities for future moon missions and maybe even living there someday.
Both missions show parallel national progress in lunar exploration.