Artemis 2's Orion carries 15 fixed and 17 handheld cameras
NASA's Artemis 2, the first crewed trip to the Moon in more than 50 years, isn't just historic for where it's going, but also for what it's bringing.
The Orion spacecraft is loaded with 15 fixed cameras and 17 handheld ones, including trusty Nikon D5 DSLRs, the modern Nikon Z9 mirrorless cameras, plus GoPro Hero 13s, and iPhone 17 Pro Max devices to capture every step of the journey.
NASA chose cameras for reliability
NASA picked these cameras for their reliability: Nikon D5s are tough enough for space, while Z9s are ready to test its viability for future missions.
What's cool is that all this gear is available to the public, so anyone can check out exactly what astronauts use.
It's a fun reminder that sometimes space exploration isn't as far from our daily lives as we think!