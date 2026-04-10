Artemis II aims April 10 San Diego splashdown, weather permitting
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew is wrapping up their 10-day trip around the Moon, aiming to splash down near San Diego on April 10, 2026.
But there's a catch: for a smooth recovery, they need calm seas, light winds, and clear skies; otherwise things could get tricky.
Forecasts differ NASA may change landing
Weather predictions aren't lining up just yet.
FOX Weather hints at possible rain showers, while AccuWeather says things look good.
If conditions turn rough (like with Artemis I in 2022), NASA might have to change the landing spot or timing.
This mission is especially historic since astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch are making new records as part of the first Artemis crew to fly around the Moon.