Artemis II aims April 10 San Diego splashdown, weather permitting

Forecasts differ NASA may change landing

Weather predictions aren't lining up just yet.

FOX Weather hints at possible rain showers, while AccuWeather says things look good.

If conditions turn rough (like with Artemis I in 2022), NASA might have to change the landing spot or timing.

This mission is especially historic since astronauts Victor Glover and Christina Koch are making new records as part of the first Artemis crew to fly around the Moon.