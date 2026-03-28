Artemis II astronauts arrive in Florida for April lunar flyby
Technology
NASA's Artemis II astronauts have just arrived in Florida, taking a big step toward their historic mission.
Set for April 2026, this will be the first time humans fly around the moon since the Apollo era: may not include a lunar landing, but it's all about testing systems for future lunar adventures.
Artemis II crew preparing for launch
The crew, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen, are now at Kennedy Space Center getting ready for launch.
They'll ride the Orion spacecraft on NASA's massive Space Launch System rocket.
The 20-day journey kicks off (if all goes to plan) on April 1 from Launch Pad 39B and will check out navigation and heat shield tech needed for long-term moon missions.
There are backup launch dates until April 6 if needed.