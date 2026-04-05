Artemis II astronauts report surprising far side views aboard Orion

Artemis II to exceed 405554km

To make sense of these unexpected sights, the team leaned on their training materials while running checks on Orion's life-support systems.

Commander Wiseman called it magnificent accomplishment to see both Earth and moon at once from space.

The mission is set to break a distance record by traveling over 405554km from Earth, surpassing Apollo 13.

And yes, they've been able to chat with family back home too!

Artemis II is a big step toward NASA's goal of returning humans to the moon.