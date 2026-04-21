Artemis II astronauts travel 406777km, set separation record
Technology
The Artemis II astronauts, Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Jeremy Hansen, set new records by traveling 406777km from Earth, beating the old Apollo 13 mark.
They also set a wild new record for the greatest distance between two humans: over 419,000km apart at one point!
Christina Koch sets female spaceflight records
Christina Koch reached the highest altitude ever for a female astronaut and logged the longest single spaceflight by a woman.
After about 9 days in space during a lunar flyby, the team splashed down safely near San Diego.
Hansen summed up their feelings from space: seeing Earth from so far away made him feel both fragile and connected to everyone back home.