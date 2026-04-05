Artemis II captures 1st human-taken photo of Moon's Orientale Basin
Technology
NASA's Artemis II mission just made history by capturing the first-ever human-taken photo of the Moon's Orientale Basin.
This image marks the first time anyone has seen this region: a huge leap for lunar exploration.
First humans near Moon since 1972
The Orion spacecraft is carrying a diverse team: Canadians Jeremy Hansen and Americans Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Christina Koch.
They're the first humans to travel near the Moon since 1972, covering over 405554km without landing.
Despite a hiccup with a malfunctioning toilet (backup plans to the rescue), their journey is paving the way for NASA's goal of setting up a sustainable human presence on the Moon.