Artemis II captures 1st human-taken photo of Moon's Orientale Basin

First humans near Moon since 1972

The Orion spacecraft is carrying a diverse team: Canadians Jeremy Hansen and Americans Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Christina Koch.

They're the first humans to travel near the Moon since 1972, covering over 405554km without landing.

Despite a hiccup with a malfunctioning toilet (backup plans to the rescue), their journey is paving the way for NASA's goal of setting up a sustainable human presence on the Moon.