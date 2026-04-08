Artemis II captures Milky Way aboard Orion during lunar trip Technology Apr 08, 2026

NASA's Artemis II crew just captured a seriously stunning shot of the Milky Way during their trip around the Moon.

Snapped from the Orion spacecraft, this image is packed with thousands of stars, with no city lights or Earth's atmosphere getting in the way.

The astronauts called the moment "breathtaking and humbling," and honestly, it's easy to see why.