Artemis II captures Milky Way aboard Orion during lunar trip
Technology
NASA's Artemis II crew just captured a seriously stunning shot of the Milky Way during their trip around the Moon.
Snapped from the Orion spacecraft, this image is packed with thousands of stars, with no city lights or Earth's atmosphere getting in the way.
The astronauts called the moment "breathtaking and humbling," and honestly, it's easy to see why.
Artemis II mission tests Orion systems
Artemis II isn't just about cool space pics—it's a big step.
This 10-day journey is helping NASA test out Orion's deep space systems and giving us fresh insights into our place in the universe.
Each discovery gets us closer to exploring even further beyond Earth.