Artemis II crew face gravity tests at Johnson Space Center
Technology
When NASA's Artemis II crew, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen, returns from its lunar trip, it will jump straight into a pretty intense astronaut obstacle course at Johnson Space Center.
The goal? To see how their bodies handle Earth's gravity again after days in space.
Crew monitored during lunar gravity simulation
Wearing spacesuits, the crew will tackle tasks like climbing ladders while researchers track things like heart rate and coordination.
The course uses special technology to mimic lunar gravity and helps NASA learn how astronauts recover physically after space missions, a big step for planning future Moon or Mars adventures.