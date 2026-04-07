Artemis II crew watched 'Project Hail Mary' during quarantine
Before heading off on NASA's Artemis II mission (launching April 1, 2026), the crew spent some downtime watching Ryan Gosling's new movie Project Hail Mary, based on Andy Weir's novel.
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen called the experience "a real treat" during their pre-launch quarantine.
Artemis II to travel 406777km
Ryan Gosling, who actually shares a hometown with Hansen, sent a video message to cheer them on.
The Artemis II team is about to break Apollo 13's distance record by traveling 406777km from Earth, a huge leap for human space travel.
Meanwhile, Project Hail Mary is crushing it at the box office since its March release, showing how stories about space can inspire real-life missions.
Artemis II will also set things up for future moon landings, the first since Apollo 17 back in 1972.