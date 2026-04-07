Artemis II crew watched 'Project Hail Mary' during quarantine

Artemis II to travel 406777km

Ryan Gosling, who actually shares a hometown with Hansen, sent a video message to cheer them on.

The Artemis II team is about to break Apollo 13's distance record by traveling 406777km from Earth, a huge leap for human space travel.

Meanwhile, Project Hail Mary is crushing it at the box office since its March release, showing how stories about space can inspire real-life missions.

Artemis II will also set things up for future moon landings, the first since Apollo 17 back in 1972.