Artemis II crew's iPhone 17 Pro Max captures Earth selfies Technology Apr 06, 2026

NASA's Artemis II crew just took some seriously cool selfies of Earth using an iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman snapped the pictures through Orion's cabin window, capturing their faces lit up with our planet in the background.

It turns out, even in space, phone cameras can deliver.