Artemis II rocket rolls out for historic Moon mission
NASA just moved its Artemis II rocket and Orion spacecraft to the launch pad, setting the stage for the first crewed trip around the Moon since 1972.
The journey took over 11 hours—pretty wild for just four miles!
This mission is a huge step in bringing people back to deep space.
Who's on board and what's next?
Four astronauts—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen—are gearing up for a 10-day lunar flyby that could open doors to Mars missions down the line.
Final checks are underway now, with a big rehearsal by February 2. The earliest launch window opens February 6.
How can you catch the action?
You can watch the Artemis II rollout live on NASA's YouTube channel, and learn how to stream NASA content through a variety of online platforms.
If you're near Kennedy Space Center or Florida's Space Coast, you might even see it in person (weather permitting).